Mohammed Kudus is one of the World Cup stars Juventus watched during the competition as the Ghanaian impressed them and several other clubs.

The Ajax man had been close to leaving his present employers at the start of this season. However,a move did not materialise, and he remained in The Netherlands to continue developing further.

His value has since increased after his impressive role for his country at the World Cup, and Ajax has set a price for his signature if any club wants to buy him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the attacking midfielder is now valued at 45m euros, a fee Juve must pay if he is an important midfield target for them.

Juve FC Says

Kudus was in fine form at the World Cup, and we can trust him to continue developing well if he moves to Turin because he is still young.

However, we must be prepared to pay the 45m euro fee because it does seem like a steal, considering how much Ajax has sold the likes of Antony and Matthijs De Ligt for.

If we feel the fee is too much, they could easily get another suitor willing to pay that much or even more for him.