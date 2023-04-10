Juventus told how much they need to sign Empoli man

Juventus is one of the clubs targeting Empoli’s Tommaso Baldanzi as he shines for them.

The 20-year-old is on the radar of several clubs and Juve hopes to win the race for his signature.

The black and whites have recently found some balance by using young and older players in their senior teams.

Adding young men to the group means they will be recruiting for the future and Baldanzi will be a fine player if he reaches his highest potential.

Empoli knows it is just a matter of time before a bigger club takes him away from them and they have now set an asking price for his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they want 15m euros to sell him and he will join any side that meets that asking price.

Juve FC Says

Considering most top Italian clubs are watching Baldanzi, we do not expect Empoli to sell him cheaply.

However, at his age and experience, 15m euros is a good fee and we believe he will get better if he moves to a top side like the Bianconeri.

But it will not be easy for him to play often at the Allianz Stadium and we probably should only spend that amount on a player with better first-team prospects.