Juventus told how they can start negotiations for Milinkovic-Savic

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has discussed Juventus’ interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and sheds light on the potential value of their initial offer.

Juventus is highly interested in acquiring the services of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during this transfer window, as they have been closely monitoring him for the past two seasons.

Lazio finds themselves in a position where they must sell Milinkovic-Savic this summer unless he signs a new contract. This situation presents Juventus with an opportunity to secure his services for a transfer fee.

However, the potential move is not without challenges, as Lazio is still demanding around 40 million euros to release him from his contract. Additionally, Milinkovic-Savic desires to play in the UEFA Champions League, and Juventus’ failure to qualify for the competition may complicate negotiations.

Nonetheless, a move for the Serbian midfielder is still possible. According to Zazzaroni, if Juventus were to make an initial offer of 25 million euros, it might capture the attention of Lazio and potentially initiate negotiations.

He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Lotito’s request for €100 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was never seriously considered by Juventus. However, things have changed this year, especially since Lotito’s demands have significantly decreased. If a request for €40 million were to be made, Juventus could potentially initiate negotiations starting from a base of €25 million..”

Lazio knows several clubs want to sign the midfielder and they also want to keep him in their squad, which is why they are not prepared to give too many discounts.

If we can convince the Serbian, we should find it much easier to reach an agreement with Lazio.

But we must watch out for other suitors, most of which are outside Serie A. Some may have more money than we do.