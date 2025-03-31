Juventus are one of several clubs linked with Lille striker Jonathan David who will be one of the most sought-after stars on the free agent market.

The 25-year-old is already Canada’s all-time goalscorer with 32 international strikes in 62 caps. He also cemented himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1 since joining Lille in the summer of 2020.

However, his time with the French club has reached its final chapter, as he’s currently running on an expiring offer.

Lille have been desperate to keep the Brooklyn native at Stade Pierre Mauroy, but the player rejected all renewal offers, and with half of Europe chasing his services, it’s easy to understand why he’s keen to free himself from all contract obligations.

In addition to Juventus, David is reportedly wanted by Inter, Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham United and Barcelona, among several others.

But according to Sky Sports Switzerland via Calciomercato, the striker is only a ‘free agent’ by name, as his arrival would cost a whopping 70 million euros in total.

As the source explains, the Canada international would command a net salary of at least 4.6 million euros. This means his gross wages will be above 9 million euros per year.

Moreover, the player is seeking a sign-on bonus, which has become the norm for free agents. This would cost the club another 15 million euros, in addition to 10 million euros as commissions for agents and intermediaries.

Therefore, if Juventus want to sign David, they would have to splash 34 million euros in the first year between salaries, bonuses and commissions. If they were to tie him down to a five-year contract, the overall cost would reach circa 70 million euros.

Hence, the Lille star might be one of the most exciting stars on the market, but his arrival would require a large investment on the club’s part.