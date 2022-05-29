Juventus told not to celebrate signing Pogba just yet

Several reports seem to suggest Juventus will certainly win the race for Paul Pogba despite competition from several other clubs.

The midfielder is leaving Manchester United after six seasons, and he joined them from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba is one of the finest players in the world, so several clubs are looking to add him to their squad.

But Juve remains confident he would return to Turin and most Italian media outlets are convinced we will see him play at the Allianz Stadium regularly from next season.

The midfielder, however, is still being pursued by PSG and a report on Tuttomercatoweb warns Juventus not to be too confident about signing him.

The report claims the French champions remain one of his main suitors and they will certainly add him to their squad if they make Zinedine Zidane their next manager.

The future of Mauricio Pochettino remains unclear and Zidane will be his replacement if he is sacked by the Ligue 1 side.

Juve FC Says

Pogba should be keen to return to Juve because he enjoyed the best time of his career at the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder will bring more quality to our squad and help us return to winning ways.

We probably have to be prepared to make him our highest earner to win the race for his signature because PSG will offer him a lot of money.