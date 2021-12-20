Juventus told the minimum amount they must pay for Premier League star

Juventus is interested in a move for Anthony Martial and they have now been told how much the Frenchman would cost.

The striker has been struggling to play regularly at Manchester United and he will look to leave the English club at the next opportunity he gets.

While he struggles for game time, Juve’s attacker cannot find the back of the net as regularly as expected, and the Bianconeri are on the lookout for replacements.

Reports have linked the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Dusan Vlahovic with a transfer to Turin, but Martial might be a more experienced option for the Bianconeri.

A report on Calciomercato claims the Frenchman would be allowed to leave Old Trafford, but his next club should be prepared to pay at least 34 million euros for his signature.

That fee might be too much for Juve to pay for a player that cannot even get into the starting XI of United.

Juve FC Says

If Juve wants a goal-scorer who is better than the current options in Turin, then Martial isn’t the best.

The Frenchman is a good forward to have as a squad member, but he cannot guarantee more goals than Paulo Dybala would.

He would also need time to get used to the Serie A after he makes the move and in that case, it is better to keep Alvaro Morata, who is already performing well for the club.