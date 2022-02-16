Juventus told the price of Alex Sandro’s heir

Following a successful January transfer session that saw the club bolstering the attack and the midfield, Juventus will be looking to reinforce other positions come July.

Due to Alex Sandro’s unconvincing performances this campaign, the Bianconeri will probably be looking to replace the Brazilian with a younger left-back.

In the last few days, several names are being mentioned, including Ramy Bensebaini.

The Algerian currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach, but the Italians would like to reunite him with his former teammate Denis Zakaria.

Reminiscently to the Swiss, the 26-year-old could be available for a relatively low fee, as his contract will expire in 2023.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Bensebaini could be available for 10 million euros in the summer.

The former Stade Rennais man joined the Bundesliga side in 2019. This season, he contributed in three goals and two assists in his 13 league appearances so far.

While primarily a left-back, the Algerian can also serve at center back or even as a central midfielder.

Juve FC say

In their hunt for a new fullback, Juventus have stumbled upon several names from Serie A, but most of them are youngsters with limited experience (the likes of Andrea Cambiaso and Destiny Udogie).

On the contrary, Bensebaini has already gathered enough experience between France and Germany, and seems ready for a big switch.

Moreover, his affordable price adds another enticing layer to the equation.