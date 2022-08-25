Juventus told the transfer market does not solve performance problems

Juventus struggled in their last match against Sampdoria, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Bianconeri have now made another slow start to a season even though they won their first match of the campaign against Sassuolo.

That draw against La Samp shows they need to do better, and they probably have to get their recruitment sorted sooner than later.

The transfer window remains open, and reports have linked them with a move for at least two more players.

The arrival of the likes of Leandro Paredes and Arkadiusz Milik will give their team a lift. However, does the transfer market solve problems?

Andrea di Lella of Tuttomercatoweb does not think so, and he warns Juve in his column on the website:

“It is true, it is only the second day and this is certainly not the time to take stock of the coach and the team, but what has left us stunned is the almost absolute lack of play by Allegri’s Juventus.

“The team is certainly perfectible and we will see if the end of the transfer session will bring reinforcements – as we all hope – but, to be clear, the transfer market cannot be a solution if we cannot change and work more deeply on the team.”

Juve FC Says

The transfer market truly does not solve problems, but it helps the team buy the players that will solve them.

If we can add players to the problem spots on our team, we will have the quality required to compete for certain trophies.