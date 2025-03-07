Sandro Tonali is widely regarded as one of the best Italian players in the world right now, making him an attractive target for Juventus. The Bianconeri have long had a reputation for scouting and acquiring the finest Italian talent, and Tonali, currently plying his trade at Newcastle United, is firmly on their radar. Having moved to England as one of the most expensive Italian players in history, the prospect of bringing him back to Serie A would undoubtedly come at a significant cost.

Despite the steep price tag, Juventus remains committed to securing top Italian players, and Tonali is no exception. However, his current status as a key figure at Newcastle United complicates matters. The Magpies are content with his contributions to their success and have no immediate need to part with the talented midfielder. With financial backing from their owners, Newcastle are under no pressure to sell, making any potential transfer a difficult negotiation for Juventus.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, there are whispers that Tonali may return to Serie A in the future. His agent, Marianna Mecacci, recently spoke to Calciomercato, revealing that Tonali’s return to Italy is almost certain, though the exact timing remains uncertain. Mecacci stated, “He will return to Italy. When? It’s difficult to say. He is an Italian football heritage, it’s beautiful to see a man grow through difficulties.”

Tonali is undoubtedly a tremendous talent, one who has the potential to shine at the highest levels. However, the financial implications of signing him are significant, and Juventus may have to reconsider their options if the price becomes prohibitive. At this stage, it is unclear whether the Bianconeri would be willing to break the bank for Tonali, particularly given their current spending priorities. While his future in Serie A seems likely, the question remains whether Juventus will be able to meet Newcastle’s demands to bring the star midfielder back to Italy.