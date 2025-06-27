PAMPLONA, SPAIN - MAY 15: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Flavien Enzo Boyomo of CA Osasuna during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio El Sadar on May 15, 2025 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly fallen short in their attempt to secure an agreement with Osasuna for Enzo Boyomo.

Even though Gleison Bremer will soon recover from his lengthy injury nightmare, the Bianconeri might need additional centre-backs for next season, especially with Igor Tudor shifting to a three-man backline.

Pierre Kalulu has been bought from Milan after an impressive campaign on loan, while Federico Gatti is expected to remain in Turin. On the contrary, Lloyd Kelly and Daniele Rugani could be facing uncertain futures, while it remains to be seen if Nicolo Savona will manage to convince the manager in his new central role.

Juventus seeking defensive reinforcement

According to Diario de Navarra via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have launched an onslaught for Boyomo who won the plaudits for his convincing displays in LaLiga this season.

The 23-year-old is a Cameroonian international born and raised in Toulouse. He started his career in his hometown club before moving to Blackburn Rovers.

The defender has been plying his trade in Spain in recent years, representing several clubs. Last summer, he made the switch from Real Valladolid to Osasuna.

Enzo Boyomo (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Juventus launch an offer for Enzo Boyomo

Boyomo took his game to a whole new level this season. He made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals in the process.

Juventus thus approached Osasuna, putting €15 million on the table. However, the Spaniards turned down the offer, as they’re holding out for a transfer fee of €25 million.

It should be noted that Transfermarkt estimates the player’s value at €20 million, which could be a fair meeting point.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the Serie A giants will make a new and improved bid for the Cameroonian, or drop their interest to focus on other targets.