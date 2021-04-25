Juventus told they must pay over 40m euros for Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has become a target of Juventus in this campaign with the Bianconeri hoping to add a new striker to their team in the summer.

The Serbian is the new jewel at Fiorentina after Juventus signed Federico Chiesa in the summer.

Chiesa follows the likes of Federico Bernardeschi in moving from La Viola to Turin, but he won’t be the last.

Juve continues to monitor the best players at rival clubs in Italy and Vlahovic is firmly on their list of targets.

The young striker has been in fine form and as both teams meet this weekend, talk of him leaving Florence for Turin has been making the rounds.

Another player that has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months is Gianluca Scamacca whom the Bianconeri tried to sign in the last transfer window.

They couldn’t reach an agreement with Sassuolo over his signature and he has remained on loan at Genoa.

In comparing both players, Calciomercato reports that Scamacca is valued at 40m euros and says if Juve wants to land Vlahovic, they should be prepared to pay more than that.

Vlahovic has scored 16 Serie A goals from 31 matches this season, while Scamacca has just 5 from 22 league games.