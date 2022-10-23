Following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt last summer, Juventus bolstered their ranks with the arrival of Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian has been a reliable presence at the back before sustaining an injury recently, but the Bianconeri still need to reinforce their defense, especially with Leonardo Bonucci appearing to be on his last legs.

So according to El Nacional via TuttoJuve, the Italians are still interested in Spain international Pau Torres.

This isn’t the first time that the 25-year-old is linked with a switch to Turin. But as the source explains, his price remains relatively high.

Although his contract with Villarreal is due to expire in 2024, the Spaniards are still asking for 50 million euros to part ways with their prized asset.

Torres a youth product of the Yellow Submarines who rose all the way to become a stalwart for the first team. This season, he has been ever-present on the pitch during his team’s ten LaLiga fixtures.

The Spaniard also has 21 caps with his the Spanish national team, and one international goal to his name.

Juve FC say

Although Pau would make an upgrade on the majority of our current defenders, his reported price tag will probably be deemed too high by the management.

Perhaps Juventus can find themselves a decent alternative who would cost less.