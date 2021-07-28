Juventus told they will win Serie A if they sign these two players

Former referee Gianluca Paparesta has discussed the return of Massimiliano Allegri, whom he says Juventus made a huge mistake firing in 2019.

The Livorno native won five consecutive titles for Juve in his first stint at the club, yet they still let him go.

Two years and two managers later, Juve has returned for him as they watch their beloved club struggle for relevance.

Paparesta insists that it was a huge mistake to allow him to leave in the first place and it is one that the Bianconeri have confirmed by bringing him back.

Juve lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan last season and will be keen to win it back again.

They have been working on adding a few players to their squad who could make that easier for them to achieve.

They already have a strong squad and some of the players who won Serie A in the 2018/2019 season under Allegri are still at the club.

Paparesta believes if Allegri adds Manuel Locatelli and Miralem Pjanic to his team, he can win the league title next season.

He told Sportitalia Mercato via Tuttojuve: “Juventus, in fact, today admitted to having made a mistake two years ago in sending Allegri away for two years.

“Today Agnelli should have admitted the mistake of having replaced Allegri with two other coaches, who in my opinion they were equally valid, but they were not put in the conditions to work at their best.

“Today Allegri is back, he dictated his conditions, which are a strengthening of the less strong department, but still strong, because if Rabiot, Arthur and he had a battery of midfielders, add Pjanic and Locatelli, he cannot afford not to win the Scudetto.”