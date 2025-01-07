Juventus is keen to sign Antonio Silva, but their financial situation means they are exploring a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in the summer. The young centre-back is currently not a first-choice player at Benfica, which has led the Bianconeri to believe he could be available this transfer window.

With a desperate need to bolster their defence before the end of the month due to injuries to key men like Juan Cabal, Silva has emerged as Juventus’ primary target. Widely regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe, he is seen as a player who could strengthen the squad significantly. However, Juventus’ limited budget restricts them from making outright permanent signings, forcing the club to be creative in their approach to reinforcements.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Despite their hopes, securing Silva on loan appears increasingly unlikely. Transfer insider Pedro da Cunha, speaking to Tuttojuve, firmly dismissed the possibility of Benfica allowing the 21-year-old to leave temporarily. He said: “I find it highly unlikely. Benfica only have three good quality central defenders and António has a high market value. If he were to leave, I believe more in a permanent transfer. And yes, Jorge Mendes is always decisive.”

Benfica’s limited depth in central defence and Silva’s considerable market value make a loan deal unrealistic. For Juventus to sign him, they would likely need to commit to a permanent transfer, something the club may not be able to afford at present.

There is no doubt that Silva would be an excellent addition to the Juventus squad, given his potential and talent. However, his importance to Benfica and high market valuation mean he is out of reach under the current circumstances. Unless Juventus finds a way to fund a permanent deal, their hopes of bringing Silva to Turin appear slim. For now, the club may need to consider alternative targets that are more attainable within their financial constraints.