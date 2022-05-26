Juventus needs to sign a new centre-back after Giorgio Chiellini left the club, and reports have linked several names with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri remains one of the biggest clubs in the world, so they have to sign the best players on offer to remain competitive.

Max Allegri’s men have identified a budding French youngster as a capable replacement for Chiellini, and they have been told how much he would cost them.

Tuttojuve claims Juve wants to sign AS Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile as he develops well at the French club.

At 21, the defender is already one of the finest youngsters in European football, and the top clubs on the continent want to sign him.

The Bianconeri believe he could replace Chiellini, and he would be a long-term solution.

But he would not come cheaply as Monaco wants to collect 35m euros before releasing his signature.

Juve FC Says

For his age, talent and experience, 35m euros is good enough to pay for Badiashile.

If we hesitate to sign him this summer for that fee, it will increase at the end of next season, or they would sell him to another club before the next transfer window closes.