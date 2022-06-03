Nahuel Molina
Transfer News

Juventus told to pay €25-30m for their Serie A target

June 3, 2022 - 9:29 am

Nahuel Molina has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now as the Bianconeri look to bolster their squad.

They spent this season monitoring the Argentinian full-back as he thrives at Udinese.

The Serie A campaigners will be keen to keep their finest players, but Juve gets any player they want from other Serie A sides, and they have now set their asking price.

Football Italia claims as Juventus continues to push to sign him, Udinese are now looking to make around €25-30m from his sale.

The 24-year-old was one of the finest right-backs in the Italian top flight last season as he impressed for his present employers with 7 goals in the league alone.

Juve believes he can improve that position on their team, and they now plan to add him to Max Allegri’s squad.

Juve FC Says

Molina has proven his quality in Serie A, and his next career step will likely be to play for a bigger club like Juventus.

The defender is also a full international with the Argentinian national team, and he has won their last two trophies with them.

At Juve, he would become even better because he is competing with quality players to play.

5 Comments

    Reply Many wise guys June 3, 2022 at 11:40 am

    Starter for Argentina and a threat going forward. Cuadrado can’t keep doing it on his own on that right back.
    Buy buy buy buy!!!!

    Reply Many wise guys June 3, 2022 at 11:46 am

    Chiesa – Vlahovic – Cuadrado

    POGBA – PAREDES – Locatelli

    Pellegrini – Bonucci – De Ligt – MOLINA

    Woj

    Plus some addition for the bench.
    LET’S GO!!!!

    Reply Omar Makko June 3, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    Pellegrini and Parepiss starting? What are you smoking?

    Reply Brian June 3, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    PAREwho ?!
    Zakaria , Fagioli and Miretti all better than PAREwho

    Reply Hay Fabian June 3, 2022 at 3:41 pm

    Totally agree, Juve needs to look to the rising young talent in the academy, Fagioli and Miretti deserve a shot this year with some proper playing time to show & grow

