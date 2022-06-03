Nahuel Molina has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now as the Bianconeri look to bolster their squad.

They spent this season monitoring the Argentinian full-back as he thrives at Udinese.

The Serie A campaigners will be keen to keep their finest players, but Juve gets any player they want from other Serie A sides, and they have now set their asking price.

Football Italia claims as Juventus continues to push to sign him, Udinese are now looking to make around €25-30m from his sale.

The 24-year-old was one of the finest right-backs in the Italian top flight last season as he impressed for his present employers with 7 goals in the league alone.

Juve believes he can improve that position on their team, and they now plan to add him to Max Allegri’s squad.

Juve FC Says

Molina has proven his quality in Serie A, and his next career step will likely be to play for a bigger club like Juventus.

The defender is also a full international with the Argentinian national team, and he has won their last two trophies with them.

At Juve, he would become even better because he is competing with quality players to play.