Juventus has identified Luis Muriel as a replacement for Alvaro Morata if they fail to find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for the Spaniard.

Morata has been on loan at the Allianz Stadium in the last two seasons and Juve has paid 20m in total fees to the Spanish side.

They can make the transfer permanent this summer for 35m euros, but they are struggling to find an agreement with the Spanish club.

Both sides will keep talking, but Juve believes Muriel can deliver the same performances for them.

Morata is now the backup to Dusan Vlahovic, who has become the club’s main striker and the Bianconeri thinks Muriel can also play that role.

Calciomercato claims Atalanta will sell him and they have valued him at between 15m to 20m euros.

The fee is higher than what Juve expects to pay with the Bianconeri hopeful of doing a deal with them for around 10m euros.

Juve FC Says

Muriel is a very experienced forward who has continued to do well in Serie A after his experiences at other European clubs.

The Colombian will be good enough to keep Vlahovic on his toes, but he is already 31 and we should not spend too much money to secure his signature.