Juventus told what to expect from Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa and Juventus are the whipping boys of their Champions League group this season, and both of them will face each other in the competition in their next two matches.

It offers both clubs the chance to get back to form, but Juve is the bigger team, and most people expect them to get two wins from both games.

However, Haifa did well to qualify for the group stage of the competition, and they have proved tough nuts to crack so far.

Even in their losses, they have shown that it is just superior quality that separates them from others in the group.

Tuttomercatoweb details that they have done well in the games against Benfica and PSG.

They even took the lead in the latter, and it claims they have won 52% possession between the second half of their loss to Benfica and their game against PSG.

Juve FC Says

Haifa has nothing to lose in these matches because everyone already considers them the smallest team in the group.

They will want to cause an upset, and Juve must avoid complacency.

If they underestimate their opponents and play below the required intensity, it could prove costly.