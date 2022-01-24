Juventus told whoever signs their transfer target “will make a great deal”

Dusan Vlahovic is a great champion and has the same character as Cristiano Ronaldo, reckons former Partizan director, Ivica Iliev.

He was in charge when Fiorentina signed the young striker in 2018 and has been following different reports about his future.

Juve remains keen to add Vlahovic to their squad, but several other top European clubs have him on their radar as well.

The Bianconeri has a good number of strikers on their books but Vlahovic has outperformed all of them.

He and Erling Haaland are the two top young strikers in Europe right now and Iliev was asked if the Serbian is much better than the Norwegian. He replied via Tuttojuve:

“It’s true, I really think so. I met him when he was still a kid, but even then he showed a mentality that is hard to see at that age.

“He has the same head as Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a winner and works to become the number one. He is a bit shy, but he lives for football.

“On the pitch he is a monster, he wants to win at all costs. He is a champion, whoever buys him will make a great deal.”

Juve FC says

Vlahovic is not the finished article yet, which means he could even better his current performances at a new club.

Scoring goals has been a major problem for Juventus this season and they could solve that by buying the 21-year-old.

However, if a deal cannot be done this month, we should make him our first signing when the transfer window reopens in the summer.