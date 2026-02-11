Kenan Yildiz has become an increasingly influential figure at Juventus, and the club have moved swiftly to secure his future with a new contract. The Turkish youngster has developed impressively over the past few seasons, establishing himself as one of the most important players in the squad.

Wearing the number 10 shirt carries significant responsibility at Juventus, and Yildiz is widely regarded as a player who must consistently deliver when called upon. He has embraced that challenge with maturity, maintaining high standards and demonstrating the qualities expected of a key figure in the team. His steady progress has strengthened the belief that he can reach even greater heights in the coming years.

Interest from Europe’s elite

Despite Juventus’ desire to retain him for the long term, modern football realities mean that every player has a market value. Leading clubs in England are reportedly keen on securing his signature and are expected to test Juventus’ resolve during the summer transfer window.

As one of the most prominent clubs in Italian and European football, Juventus possess the stature to resist such interest. However, speculation persists over whether a substantial offer could tempt the Bianconeri into reconsidering their position.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Giannichedda’s strong stance

Former midfielder Giuliano Giannichedda has made his views clear on the matter. He believes Yildiz has the potential to reach the very top of the game and insists that Juventus must build around talents of his calibre rather than consider selling.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “He’s similar to Del Piero in terms of his position, he can definitely become a champion, and for now, he’s an excellent player. Among the 2005 players in Europe, we have to see who is the best, and that’s difficult. He has to improve, but he can reach the top ten in Europe. I hope he becomes like Zidane. With his sale, Juve acquired three strong players, but today, with €100 million, you can maybe acquire two players, but not as strong as Yildiz, and I wouldn’t do that. If Juve wants to be Juve again, players like Yildiz must make the club’s history.”

His comments underline the belief that Yildiz represents more than just financial value, he symbolises Juventus’ future ambitions.