Juventus’ top scorer for 2021 might surprise you

Juventus has struggled for goals in the first half of this campaign, but that wasn’t the case last season.

In the 2021 calendar year, the Bianconeri have seen several players score goals for them.

A new report on Il Bianconero reveals the number of goals their top scorers have netted and the highest scorer is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report reveals, Alvaro Morata scored 17 goals, Federico Chiesa scored 15 goals, while Paulo Dybala found the net 11 times in Serie A.

However, Ronaldo who left the club at the start of this season scored 20 times in 2021 alone.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo’s departure left a huge void in the Bianconeri squad and we are still recovering from it.

The team was built around him when he was at the club, and that means we have to rebuild it now that he is gone.

Paulo Dybala is the key attacker at the club, but his fitness record is poor and that has affected our results so far.

The former Palermo man will hopefully be more available in the new year.

Morata and Moise Kean also need to step up their strike rates to help the club achieve its aims.