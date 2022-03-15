Juventus torn between Arthur and longtime transfer target

Following a rough start to the campaign, Arthur Melo is justifying his claim for a regular spot on the pitch.

The Brazilian landed in Turin during the summer of 2020 following a controversial exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic joining Barcelona.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old had to deal with recurring injury problems during his initial campaign at Juventus.

This season, things hardly changed for the midfielder at the start of the campaign. However, a ravaging injury crisis almost forced Max Allegri to rely on his services.

While his displays weren’t sublime at first, Arthur has been showcasing signs of improvement with every new fixture. He has now consolidated a starting berth alongside Manuel Locatelli at the heart of the team.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are now torn between confirming the former Gremio man for the the future or instead pursuing a longtime transfer target.

The Bianconeri have been chasing Jorginho for quite some time, but with Chelsea’s current ownership crisis, this could be the perfect timing for the Old Lady to snatch the services of the Euro 2020 winner.

The Italo-Brazilian’s contract expires in 2023, thus, he could be available for a discount at the end of the season.

Juve FC say

Arthur and Jorginho are both highly-technical midfielders who can orchestrate the play from the very center of the pitch.

On one hand, experience, accolades and consistency all favor the Blues midfielder. However, Arthur represents a younger option, and one who is already at the club’s disposal.

If the former Barcelona man can maintain his fine form until the end of the season, then he should maintain his spot for the next campaign.