Juventus total outlay for Vlahovic revealed as clubs chase his signature

Dusan Vlahovic has become the subject of transfer interest from top European clubs and many of them could pursue an interest in the striker at the end of this season.

Juventus is looking to make the top four, but everyone knows it might require a miracle if the 15 points they have lost are not overturned.

Juve could then be forced to offload some players and ease the financial loss from not qualifying for the Champions League and Vlahovic is arguably their most valuable player now.

The Serbian is a top striker on the radar of many big clubs, but can they afford him?

Most report claims Juventus spent 70m euros to bag the Serbian from Fiorentina a year ago, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals they paid significantly more.

It claims Juve could eventually spend a total of 92m euros on the goal machine. This would give his suitors an idea of how much they must bid to get an audience from the black and whites.

Vlahovic is one of the most expensive players we have signed and is certainly worth the money.

The attacker has been one reason we haven’t had a bad season in terms of on-field results and losing him at the end of the term could change all that.