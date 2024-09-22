Juventus are reportedly following Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu with great interest, but are facing competition from other Serie A suitors.

The 25-year-old made a name for himself in Italian football while representing Bologna between 2019 and 2021.

His impressive stint at the Renato Dall’Ara earned him a transfer to Arsenal in the summer of 2021.

The Japan international is originally a right-back but can play anywhere in defense. But despite his versatility, he hasn’t been able to earn himself a regular starting berth at Mikel Arteta’s court.

The defender has been on the sidelines since the start of the season due to an injury, but he’s not expected to break into the starting lineup.

And with Riccardo Calafiori now completing a similar move from Bologna to Arsenal, Tomiyasu has fallen further down the pecking order.

So according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on the player.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will be testing the waters in the coming months, inquiring about the feasibility of a January transfer.

Tomiyasu’s contract with the Gunners is valid until June 2026, and is reportedly valued at 20 million euros.

Nevertheless, Longo warns Juventus of competition from their local rivals Inter and Napoli who are also tracking the Japanese defender with interest.