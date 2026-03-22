Juventus are reportedly interested in young Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is seeking more playing time next season.

The Blues bought the 21-year-old from Vasco da Gama in 2023. He had a brief loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the 2023/24 campaign, before spending 18 months at Strasbourg, who are part of the same multi-club network as Chelsea.

The Brazilian returned to Stamford Bridge last summer and has managed to break into the first team’s rotation.

Juventus join four-horse race for Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos

This season, Santos has thus far made 37 appearances across all competitions, contributing with one goal and four assists.

However, the youngster has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, as he remains behind Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in the pecking order. Even club captain Reece James, who is a right-back by trade, has been favoured over the Brazilian in the middle of the park at times.

So, according to Caught Offside, Chelsea could decide to sacrifice Santos if they were to receive the right offer.

As the source explains, the West Londoners are paying close heed to their financials to remain within the parameters imposed by the Premier League’s PSR and UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Therefore, Santos could be on his way out if he doesn’t manage to unlock a starting spot between now and the end of the season.

The report names four clubs interested in acquiring the services of the rising midfielder, including Juventus, who currenly lack depth behind Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Can Juventus afford to sign Santos?

Santos’ physicality and ability to push forward render him a suitable alternative for Thuram in particular.

In addition to the Bianconeri, Inter, Manchester United, and West Ham have been identified as keen admirers.

Nevertheless, the report insists that Chelsea won’t part ways with the Brazilian international on the cheap. The Premier League giants have reportedly set their asking price at €60m–€70m.

So while Santos represents an enticing profile for Juventus, his comprehensive price tag could render him unattainable for Juventus and other Serie A suitors.