Juventus tracking German international in attempt to bolster aging backline

Even though the defense has been Juve’s most reliable department this season, the club still needs to reinforce Max Allegri’s backline.

After all, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have reached the twilights of their playing careers and are often found on the treatment table.

Moreover, Daniele Rugani’s future is also uncertain, while we can only hope that Matthijs de Ligt remains in Turin for years to come.

In January, Federico Cherubini did well to snatch the services of Federico Gatti (who was heading towards Torino). The 23-year-old remains on loan at Frosinone, but should join the squad next season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have identified a reliable defender to fit the role. We’re talking about Matthias Ginter who will be leaving Borussia Monchengladbach once his contract expires by the end of the season.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would like to reunite him with Denis Zakaria who left the Bundesliga side in favor of the Old Lady last January.

The 28-year-old is a Freiburg youth product who moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2014. However, he found little space during his BVB spell, which prompted a transfer to ‘Gladbach in 2017.

Ginter made his debut for the German national team in 2014. He scored two goals in 46 caps so far.

While his main role lies at the heart of the defense, the versatile player can also play at right-back or as a defensive midfielder.