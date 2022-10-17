Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal.

The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus is now carrying the torch.

While the 25-year-old has his father’s imposing physique, he turned out to a fine attacker rather than a defender.

According to reports in the German media via Calciomercato, Juventus are keeping tabs on Marcus Thuram, and could attempt an onslaught in January.

As the source explains, Juan Cuadrado is increasingly featuring as a fullback, leaving Max Allegri short of options on the wings. For his part, Thuram is a versatile forward who can play either as a striker or a winger.

The Frenchman has been at Borussia Monchengladbach since 2019, but his contract will expire at the end of the season. Thus, he should be available for a cut price this winter – reminiscently to his former teammate Denis Zakaria last season.

This term, the Sochaux youth product has been on fire, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in his ten Bundesliga outings. He also pulled off a hattrick in his lone appearance in the domestic cup.