Juventus are reportedly keen to sign a new striker in the middle of the season, and Joshua Zirkzee is on top of the list.

The Bianconeri are currently solely relying on Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line as Arkadiusz Milik continues to struggle with injuries. The Pole could be out until January, so his uncertain physical condition could prompt the club to intervene on the market.

So according to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Juventus are keeping tabs on three different profiles, but the ultimate dream remains Zirkzee.

The 23-year-old rose to stardom under the guidance of Thiago Motta during their time together at Bologna. But while the tactician signed for the Old Lady, the Dutch striker sealed a move to Manchester United.

However, the Netherlands international is enduring a torrid start to life at Old Trafford, and some suggest the two parties could be open to a premature divorce. In this case, Juventus would be ready to pounce, but only if the Red Devils agree on an initial loan formula.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. know this won’t be an easy mission at all. Therefore, they’re simultaneously monitoring two alternative profiles in Serie A.

The first is Lorenzo Lucca who has been growing from strength to strength since joining Udinese in 2023. The giant Italian striker and also made his debut for the Italian national team earlier this month in Udine.

While the Zebrette would prefer to keep the 24-year-old in Friuli until the end of the season, they would reconsider their decision if they were to receive a tempting offer.

Finally, Schira mentions Parma youngster Ange-Yoan Bonny as another potential target for the Bianconeri.

Juventus tried to add the 20-year-old to their Next Gen ranks in the past but to no avail. So they could decide to revive their attempts, but will now face competition from Napoli who are also keeping close tabs on the rising bomber following his recent exploits.