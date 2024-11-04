Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation at Paris Saint-Germain involving Randal Kolo Muani, as the French striker continues to starve for playing time at Le Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions splashed a whopping 95 million euros to secure the player’s signature in the summer of 2023 following his exploits at Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the striker never truly managed to carve himself into a starting role.

Even following the departure of Kylian Mbappe and the recurring injury problems of Goncalo Ramos, the Frenchman hasn’t been able to break into the starting lineup, as Luis Enrique prefers to play with a false 9 like Asensio.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Muani is seeking an exit in January, putting Juventus on high alert.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker to bolster the meager attacking department. After all, Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to start non-stop due to the lack of alternatives, while Arkadiusz Milik remains on the sidelines.

However, the Turin-based newspaper notes that Juventus will be facing some stern competition from Premier League clubs who are also tracking the France international.

This season, the Bondy native has made seven appearances in Ligue 1, mostly coming off the bench. He contributed with two goals in the process. Moreover, he featured in three Champions League outings, but never as a starter.

Curiously, Juventus are also being linked with another PSG wantaway in the shape of Milan Skriniar, as the Italian giants are also looking to bolster their backline, which remains their main priority of January as confirmed by the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

And while the Old Lady will be facing significant financial obstacles in this mission, it remains to be seen whether or not one of the two players will eventually arrive in Turin in January.