UDINE, ITALY - OCTOBER 14: Daniel Maldini of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Italy and Israel at on October 14, 2024 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa - FIGC/FIGC via Getty Images)

Atalanta are reportedly leading the race for Monza’s rising star Daniel Maldini who has also emerged as a transfer target for both Juventus and Inter in recent weeks.

Following a six-month loan spell at the U-Power Stadium, the 23-year-old sealed a permanent transfer to the Brianza-based club in the summer. Monza CEO Adriano Galliani convinced his old club Milan to relinquish the player’s services for free in return for a 50% sell-on fee in case of a future transfer.

And it now appears that the deal did make sense for the Rossoneri, as Maldini’s move to Monza has been paying dividends. The attacking midfielder has cemented himself as one of the main stars in Alessandro Nesta’s squad, delivering impressive displays on the individual level, even though the club has been struggling to garner points.

Therefore, the young Maldini has recently earned his senior Italy and now appears set for a big switch, whether in January or next summer. As reported earlier in the day, Serie A clubs would be able to sign the player for an affordable price of 12 million euros thanks to a release clause inserted in his Monza contract, while foreign clubs would have to splash 15 million.

But while Juventus have already contacted Maldini’s agent Giuseppe Riso, Calciomercato claims that Atalanta is currently leading the race. The Orobici are reportedly keen to beat the Bianconeri, so they have already launched talks with their fellow Lombaridans over the player’s transfer.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side is now emerging as the Dark Horse in the Scudetto race, especially after beating Napoli by three goals to nit at the Maradona Stadium in Sunday’s early kickoff. Therefore, La Dea could be considering adding more firepower to their already impressive ranks by acquiring the services of the Milan youth product.

Maldini has thus far scored one goal and provided an assist in his 10 Serie A outings.