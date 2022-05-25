With every new season, a host of up-and-coming stars emerge to the scene. This term, Nahuel Molina proved to be one of the finest wingbacks in Serie A with a string of impressive performances throughout the season.

The Argentine developed a knack for goals, hitting the net on seven occasions in his 35 league appearances, while also providing his teammates with five assists.

The 24-year-old had made the switch from Boca Juniors to Udinese in 2020, but could be ready to leave the Friuli-based club after two campaigns at the Dacia Arena.

Naturally, Juventus are keeping tabs on the young right-back who could become the future replacement of Juan Cuadrado. However, the Bianconeri are apparently facing some stern competition from a top foreign club.

According to TuttoJuve, Atletico Madrid are leading the race of Molina, leaving Juventus in the rear-view mirror.

The source claims that the Spanish capital side is willing to launch a bid that is close to 30 million euros to secure the services of the Argentine.

Juve FC say

Although Molina is definitely one to keep an eye on, Juventus currently have bigger priorities than splashing a large sum of money on a right wingback.

So if Atletico are truly willing to forge an impressive bid for Molina, they will probably find little resistance on their way, and thus, we can expect them to conclude the deal with the player and Udinese.