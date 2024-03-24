Inter are reportedly leading the race to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson, thus leaving Juventus in the rearview mirror.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be one of the most technically gifted players in Serie A this season.

His exploits have played a vital role in the Grifone’s campaign, placing the newly-promoted club in the comfortable mid-table zone, away from the relegation scrap.

The Iceland star is also showcasing his brilliant skillset while on international duty, scoring a hattrick in the 4-1 win over Israel in the semi-final of the Euro 2024 playoffs.

But while Juventus have emerged as a suitor, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) reveals that Inter have been more determined, placing themselves as the favorites to sign Gudmundsson in the summer.

The Nerazzurri are looking to bolster their attacking department, as Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic haven’t always proven themselves capable of competently replacing Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

For their part, Genoa expect to collect at least 30 million euros from the operation.

The source claims that Inter will attempt to replicate the Davide Frattesi coup from last summer, in other words, signing the player on loan with an obligation to buy.

They could also tempt the Ligurian club by offering the services of Argentine teenager Valentin Carboni who is currently on loan at Monza.

So it remains to be seen if Juventus will try to play catch-up on this front.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri already have a player with somewhat similar characteristics in the shape of Kenan Yildiz.