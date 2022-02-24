Juventus trailing behind Inter in the race for coveted Serie A defender

Following a series of grand displays, Gleison Bremer’s prowess is no longer a hidden secret. In fact, the Brazilian has now cemented himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Moreover, the Torino defender consolidated his status with a masterclass performance against Juventus in the Derby della Mole, nullifying the threat of Dusan Vlahovic.

Therefore, a host of Italian and European clubs are closely monitoring the former Atletico Mineiro star, hoping to snatch his services next summer.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, Juventus are trailing behind Inter in the race for Bremer’s signature.

The source claims that the player has already expressed his willingness to join the Italian champions next season.

However, the Nerazzurri are yet to reach an agreement with Torino, which leaves the door open for the Bianconeri and the other suitors.

This season, the Brazilian has scored two goals and provided an assist in his 23 Serie A appearances thus far.

His contract with the Granata runs until 2024, and his transfer value is around 30 million euros.

Juve FC say

Since the start of the Bremer saga, Inter have been seemingly leading the race. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Beppe Marotta and company manage to secure the player’s services at some point.

But as long as long as the deal isn’t yet singed and sealed, Juventus can still poach the defender – even if dealing with the Granata won’t be a pleasant task.