Well, it wouldn’t be a summer transfer market without at least one tug-of-war between eternal Derby d’Italia rivals Juventus and Inter.

This summer, the two Italian giants will probably clash on several fronts, but it seems that the Nerazzurri have gained a foothold in the duel for a talented Serie A wingback.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter are leading the race for Carlos Augusto who’s also a transfer target for Juventus.

The transfer market expert revealed the news during his appearance on Sky Calciomercato (via JuventusNews24). He explains how the Nerazzurri have been in contact with Monza for quite some time now, and have positioned themselves ahead of their rivals.

The Italo-Brazilian is 24 years of age and has been plying his trade in Brianza since 2020. This season, he cemented himself as the best wingback in Serie A when it comes to goal contribution, scoring six strikes and providing five assists.

The left-footed player has a contract with Monza that runs until 2024, so he could be available for a relatively low price

Juve FC say

Since Inter already have Federico Dimarco and Robin Gosens among their ranks, you’d imagine that Juventus would be the more desperate side to secure the services of a quality left wingback like Augusto.

Nevertheless, the lack of Champions League football could hinder our transfer plans, giving our rivals the edge in Mercato duels.