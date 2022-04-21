Scamacca
Transfer News

Juventus trailing behind rivals in the race for young Sassuolo duo

April 21, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Once the summer transfer market opens its doors, all eyes in the Italian peninsula will be on Sassuolo’s jewels.

The Neroverdi possess some of the finest young players in Serie A, and all the big boys will be hoping to snatch some of them.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus, Roma, Milan and Inter will all be vying for the signature of Davide Frattesi.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the league season, and has contributed in four goals and three assists thus far.

The report claims that the Binaconeri and the other predators are trailing behind the Nerazzurri in the race for the young midfielder’s services.

The source believes that the Italian champions will try to capitalize on the excellent relationship between their CEO Giuseppe Marotta and his Sassuolo counterpart Giovanni Carnevali.

Moreover, the report adds that the negotiations between the two parties could also involve Gianluca Scamacca, with Inter looking to bolster their attacking lineup.

 Juve FC say

Even though we’re talking about two highly-rated young players, neither man should be considered a priority for Juventus.

In midfield, the Bianconeri need to find themselves a Regista more than anything else. While Frattesi would be a great addition, he doesn’t truly fit the bill.

After signing Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus now possess one of the best young center forwards in Europe. So instead of pursing a similar player like Scamacca, Federico Cherubini needs to find a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

That is why Giacomo Raspadori should be the main Sassuolo star to keep an eye on.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Boniperti Del Piero

Del Piero explains reasons behind his return to the Allianz Stadium

April 21, 2022

Bernardeschi, Danilo and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s Semi Final victory

April 21, 2022
Adam Hlozek

Report – Juventus want to sign exciting 19-year-old attacker

April 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.