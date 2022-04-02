Juventus trailing behind three clubs in the race for Ajax star

With Paulo Dybala heading towards the exit door, Juventus are now searching the market for an adequate replacement.

In the last few days, Antony’s name emerged to the scene. The 22-year-old has caught the eye of the Bianconeri while impressing at Ajax.

The Brazilian has already scored eight goals and provided four assists in 23 Eredivisie outing this season.

However, the Italian club isn’t alone in the race for the striker’s services. In fact, a host of sides all around Europe are queuing up for his signature.

According to TuttoJuve, Paris Saint Germain have already launched talks with the player’s representatives to land his services as quickly as possible.

Moreover, Manchester United and Arsenal will also try to lure the Brazilian talent towards the Premier League.

Therefore, the report explains that the three sides mentioned above are the favorites to win the race for Antony, while Juventus are trailing behind, alongside Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Juve FC say

As we all know, many things can change between now and the start of the summer transfer market. However, the player has a contract that lasts until 2025, which puts Ajax in a strong position.

Thus, whoever wants snatch the forward’s signature will have to splash the cash. This could explain why the likes of PSG and Man United might truly be the favorites ahead of Juventus.