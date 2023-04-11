Juventus training latest: Will Paul Pogba face Sporting Club

Juventus is working hard to get prepared for their tough test against Sporting Club this week as they chase European glory in the Europa League.

Sporting is a strong side and eliminated Arsenal in the last round to reach where they are now, so Juve must take them seriously.

The Bianconeri have some injury concerns ahead of the big fixture, with Dusan Vlahovic struggling with a minor fitness issue.

Tuttojuve reveals the Serbian still did not train well and is still touch-and-go to be fit for the game against Sporting Club.

However, Paul Pogba could return to the field for the fixture after he trained with the rest of the squad.

The Frenchman has not played up to one half of football since he moved to the club and his return is a major boost for them.

Juve has several tough matches before this season ends and will hope they can win most of them if he is fit.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return would be good news and fans will hope he can now stay fit for an extended period of time.

We need to win the Europa League. He won it with Manchester United, so he can help us achieve it.