Juventus Training report: Kean hattrick, Chiesa brace

On Tuesday, Juventus players resumed training at Continassa following a brief break. Max Allegri reunited with the players who didn’t take part in the World Cup, in a group predominated by Italians.

In order to make up for the large number of absentees, the first team’s remnants are training alongside some of the most promising members of the club’s U19 squad, also known as the Primavera.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri held their final training session of the week, so Allegri decided to run a match between the ranks, lasting for 45 minutes. The two sides were a mix between senior players and youngsters.

Moise Kean – who has already been impressing in training – was the ultimate star, bagging a personal hattrick, while Luis Hasa added the fourth goal to seal a 4-2. On the losing side, it was Federico Chiesa who led the charge with a personal brace.

Here is the full training report as published by the official Juventus website:

“It’s the last working day of the week for Juve, who trained this morning at Continassa in a joint- session with the Under 19 team.

“The two groups played a match with mixed ranks, lasting 45 minutes, which ended with a score of 4-2, featuring a hat-trick from Moise Kean, a brace from Federico Chiesa and a further goal from Luis Hasa.