Juventus looks set to finally miss out on signing Nikola Milenkovic as he closes in on a new deal at Fiorentina.

The defender is a long-term target of the Bianconeri and reports have linked them with a move for him all summer.

Inter Milan is another of his biggest suitors, but Juve added Gleison Bremer to their squad and the Nerazzurri look set to keep Milan Skriniar.

This means both clubs have cooled their interest in his signature recently and the defender is now set to stay in Florence.

A report on Football Italia reveals that he is set to agree to terms on a new long-term deal.

The contract would be for at least 3 seasons, and it will make him the highest earner at La Viola.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic is a great defender, but we have chosen to add Bremer to our squad.

If we need another centre-back in this transfer window, we could return for Milenkovic.

Otherwise, it is okay to allow the defender to sign his new deal and continue his career at Fiorentina.

He could get even better and make us return to add him to our squad.

However, he would certainly be more expensive than if we sign him now.