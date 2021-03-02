Juventus transfer blow as target pledges to stay at current club

Mikkel Damsgaard has dealt Juventus’ plan to sign him in the summer a blow after he admitted that he would like to remain with Sampdoria.

The 20-year-old Dane only joined Blucerchiati last year and he has been in fine form for them.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of Juventus and other top European teams.

Claudio Ranieri has found him to be one of the most reliable members of his current team and he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Juve sees him as a player who they can sign to make their team better and the end of this season is a perfect time for them to get their man.

However, they will have to do more work to convince him about joining them, after he revealed that he is happy with how the fans adore him.

He has become a fan favourite in Sampdoria and it humbles him to get that much love.

Because of that, he says he is more than happy to remain with them, even though he admitted that nothing was certain in football.

Il Secolo XIX told him of the fans’ love for him and he replied via Football Italia:

“I don’t read phrases like that going around, but if that’s the case, I’m very proud

“Having only scored two goals, I don’t think I’ve done so much to deserve it.”

When asked if he intended to remain with the club despite interest from Juve, he added:

“Sure, why not?

“Then, of course, you never know and in football everything depends on performance, for good and for bad.”