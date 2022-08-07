Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Memphis Depay after a new report claims Barcelona has not given him a shirt number for this season.

Juve has been interested in signing him since he was at Lyon, and they have maintained their interest in his signature.

The Dutchman was an important signing for Barca last season, but they have added more seasoned players to their squad this summer, and he is now surplus to requirements.

Barca is trying its best to offload him, and their latest effort to force him out is to deny him a shirt number, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims.

This should give Juve confidence to pursue their interest in his signature in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Depay would be a good attacker to add alongside Dusan Vlahovic in our lineup.

He also has a lot of experience, and he should easily bring more goals and assists to our team.

It remains unclear how much the Catalans will want for his signature, but denying him a shirt number is a clear sign that they want him to leave.

Hopefully, he would come cheap, and we can turn to him instead of Alvaro Morata.