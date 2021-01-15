Juventus transfer boost as one top team withdraws from Alaba race

A report in England via Calciomercato says that Liverpool has dropped out of the race for David Alaba.

The Austrian will leave Bayern Munich as a free agent when this season ends, and Juventus is competing with top European teams for his signature.

The Bianconeri always do well in the free agency market, and they will be confident that they can beat all his other suitors to the signing of Alaba.

However, the report says that even though Liverpool has dropped out of the race, Real Madrid remains competition.

The Spanish side is also looking to strengthen their defence and they are anticipating the departure of Sergio Ramos at the end of this season as well.

Juve and Los Blancos are European royalty, but Madrid’s success in the Champions League in the last decade could swing the race in their favour.

The reason why Alaba is leaving Bayern Munich is that the Germans cannot meet his contract demands.

Juventus can probably land him if they make an offer that beats that of Madrid.

The defender has won two Champions Leagues and numerous Bundesliga titles since he has been at Bayern and those winning experiences might be valuable to the Juventus dressing room.