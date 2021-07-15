Juventus transfer boost as Sassuolo is already eyeing a replacement for Locatelli

Sassuolo has asked about signing Liverpool’s Marko Grujic this summer, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

The Green and Blacks have accepted that Manuel Locatelli will leave them as they continue negotiations with Juventus over his transfer.

The Euro 2020 winner also has interest from outside of Italy, with Arsenal ready to meet Sassuolo’s asking price for his signature. But he wants to join Juve alone above every other club.

His present club is now moving ahead to look for a replacement for him with Football Italia is claiming that they consider Grujic the perfect one.

They have reportedly asked Liverpool about the availability of the former FC Porto loanee who played for the Portuguese club in the Champions League quarter-finals against Chelsea last season.

Grujic has failed to hold down a starting spot at Liverpool for much of the time he has been at the English club and they could sell him off this summer.

The midfielder has two more seasons left on his current Reds’ deal and has reported for preseason with some of his teammates.

Sassuolo has contacted Liverpool, but the English club’s response remains unknown at the moment.

Juve is hoping to complete the signing of Locatelli soon but the report adds that both clubs are still far apart over his valuation.