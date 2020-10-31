Juventus transfer decisions questioned as agent confirms €30 Million rejected offer

The agent of Daniele Rugani has stated that Juventus turned down offers of around €30million for his client, before allowing him to leave on loan this summer.

The 26 year-old joined Rennes on loan this summer, having fallen down the pecking order in Turin, and could well be on the lookout for a permanent home next summer.

The defender was linked with a number of clubs during the window before moving to the Ligue 1 club, and his agent claims that Juventus had previously turned down significant offers for his signature.

Torchia told TMW Radio : “At the time, Arsenal, Napoli, Chelsea, Zenit and Lyon arrived at around €30million (£27million) and [they] were never taken into consideration.

“For those prices, Juve did not sell him, and I do not dispute whether they did right or wrong.”

Agent Davide Torchia later adds that these offers were in previous windows however, with a different situation at the club, before sniping at speculation which claimed he was asking for too high a salary to move.

He added: “With Sarri at Chelsea, then there was an offer close to €40million, and Juve said no there too. Also because they needed to understand who the substitute is and how much it costs.

“Now he has gone away on an onerous loan, and that’s the market. Many then criticised the excessive salaries, 3-4million, but it is not true.

“Instead of taking the bait, you listen to certain serious broadcasts like this and maybe something comes out.”

Should Rugani have stayed in Turin as back-up to our current backline? Should Juve have sold the defender in previous windows?

Patrick