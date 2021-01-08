Quagliarella
Transfer News

Juventus transfer disappointment as target commits to club

January 8, 2021 - 9:31 am

Fabio Quagliarella has dealt Juventus a transfer blow after the Italian striker committed his future to Sampdoria on Instagram.

The 38-year-old has been linked with a return to Juventus in the last few days as the Bianconeri hunt for an Alvaro Morata alternative.

This month offers Juventus the chance to sign another striker, and Quagliarella has proven to be one player that can do that job very well.

He is in the final six months of his current Sampdoria deal and the club has been hoping that he would extend his stay with them.

However, Juventus’ interest presented a serious dilemma for him and he needed to decide if he wanted to continue with them or make the move to Turin.

He has now taken to social media to say his mind on the issue and he said that he has a strong bond with Sampdoria and as he ponders on his future, he just wants to stay with them.

He posted an image on Instagram and captioned: “If you have given so much and received even more, if every time you feel the emotion beating in your chest, that means the bonds are stronger than anything, that they go beyond flattering courtship, that put to one side current events and respect history.

“This is what I think, how I live and how I play. Forza Samp.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

bonucci

Bonucci says they knew they had to deliver after other teams had dropped points

January 7, 2021
rovella

Report – Juventus set to complete transfer today

January 7, 2021
Szczesny

“Many people would like to see us dead” Wojciech Szczęsny reacts to Juventus’ latest win

January 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.