Juventus struggled in the last campaign as they finished it without a single trophy.

It was certainly their worst season in a decade and changes have to be made for things to be different in the 2022/2023 term.

The Bianconeri are now looking to add some new players to Max Allegri’s squad, but even more importantly, some current stars are likely to leave the club.

Tuttojuve reports that there are only a handful of players who have been made non-transferable.

The rest can go, including their January signing Denis Zakaria. The Bianconeri pursued a transfer for the Swiss midfielder for a long time before finally signing him in the last transfer window.

However, he joins when the team is in transition and the report insists he faces the chop and the Bianconeri will allow him to leave for the right price.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria’s inclusion in the transfer list is a surprise because he has just joined the club and hasn’t had enough time to show us what he can do.

But the current situation at the Allianz Stadium calls for things to change quickly, and we should allow him to leave if we find a replacement that can deliver better performances.