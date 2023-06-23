Juventus transfer-list Soule with Sassuolo tipped to move for him

Matias Soule, an emerging talent at Juventus, has been earmarked as one of the most promising youngsters within the club’s development program.

The Argentine player has gradually been receiving more opportunities with the first team and likely believes he will have an increased role in the upcoming season.

However, it appears that Soule’s future at Juventus is uncertain, considering the club’s ongoing summer transfer activities. As Juventus seeks to bolster their squad, they are also actively looking to offload certain players.

In line with this strategy, Soule has been made available for transfer, potentially being included as part of player exchange deals with other clubs. Juventus is reportedly in discussions with Empoli and Sassuolo regarding their players, and Soule could be utilised as a bargaining chip in those negotiations.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that Soule could be sold separately to Sassuolo if they end up losing Domenico Berardi, as suggested by Calciomercato.

These developments indicate that Juventus is exploring various avenues for Soule’s future, including potential transfers or exchange deals, as they continue to shape their squad for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of our exciting young talents, but he needs game time to reach his full potential and will not get that at the club.

The Argentinian has the capacity to become a world-class player, but that can only happen if he is at a club where he plays often.

At Empoli and Sassuolo, there is a better chance of that happening than if he remains with us in Turin.