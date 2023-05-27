Juventus transfer lists an underperforming striker ahead of transfer window

Juventus is currently entertaining the idea of selling Moise Kean, as the striker has struggled to make a significant impact since his return to the club.

Kean, who was initially developed at Juventus, encountered difficulties during his time at Everton after his move in 2019. However, he experienced a notable resurgence during the 2020/2021 season while on loan at PSG, prompting Juventus to bring him back to Turin.

Although the initial loan deal was made permanent for a fee, Kean has failed to meet expectations in the two seasons since his return.

This underwhelming performance has left Juventus unimpressed, leading to reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that the club is now open to selling him at the conclusion of this season.

Juventus has made Kean available for transfer and would willingly offload the striker if a suitable offer materialises during the summer transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Kean has simply been terrible since he returned to the club and it is hard to see him make a name for himself at the Allianz Stadium.

Even Dusan Vlahovic has struggled at the club and we probably should keep him while changing the manager to see if anything is different.

But if he struggles under another manager, we can be sure he is not good enough and offload him next winter.