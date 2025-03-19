Francisco Conceicao and several other players face an uncertain future at Juventus due to the club’s unpredictable managerial situation. With instability at the helm, many squad members risk being sidelined or moved on as changes loom, particularly those signed under the current regime.

As the season draws to a close, it appears that Thiago Motta’s tenure as Juventus manager is in its final stages. The former midfielder has struggled to make a lasting impact, and despite having played a significant role in assembling the current squad, he has failed to deliver the expected results. His inability to establish consistent success has led to growing speculation that he will depart once the campaign concludes. If this happens, it could have serious consequences for several players he brought in, including Conceicao.

The Portuguese winger arrived at Juventus on loan from FC Porto, with considerable expectations surrounding his potential contributions to the team. However, he has yet to fully meet these demands. While his performances have shown glimpses of promise, they have not been at the level required for a club of Juventus’ stature. With the club currently facing uncertainty over its Champions League qualification, the future of many players remains undecided.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to A Bola, if Juventus fail to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, Conceicao will be sent back to Porto rather than retained for a longer spell. His loan deal was initially seen as an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level, but his output has not been as effective as expected. Despite being actively involved in matches, he has struggled to make a decisive impact, which raises questions about whether he should remain at the club beyond this term.

Juventus must focus on assembling a squad capable of competing at the highest level, and that may require making difficult decisions regarding player retention. Given Conceicao’s performances so far, the club may need to prioritise stronger options in his position. As things stand, renewing his loan deal may not be in Juventus’ best interest, particularly if they fail to achieve their primary objectives for the season.