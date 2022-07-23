Marko Arnautovic
Juventus transfer target decides to stay at Bologna

July 23, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Following the departures of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, Max Allegri has been left with a depleted frontline.

Therefore, the management is searching the market for a new striker who can take some of the burden off the broad shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic.

In recent months, Marko Arnautovic has emerged as one of the main candidates for the role.

The Austrian enjoyed a solid campaign with Bologna, prompting interest in the player despite his relatively advanced age.

Nonetheless, the Emilians are adamant on maintaining their star striker who has a contract with the club until 2024.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Arnautovic won’t push for an exit and is willing to prolong his time with Bologna.

Last season, the 33-year-old scored 14 goals in 33 Serie A appearances, cementing himself as the bona fide leader of the Rossoblu.

Juve FC say

While Arnautovic would be a nice addition to Allgeri’s squad, the management will have to resort to other option this summer.

At this point, bringing back Morata might be the most realistic option for Juventus.

The Spaniard can act as an understudy for Vlahovic and at the same time serve as a sidekick from the left flank.

